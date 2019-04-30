Cyclone 'Fani' likely to intensify into extremely severe cyclonic storm in next 12 hrs

Cyclone 'Fani' is likely to intensify into an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' by late night and can hit the by Friday afternoon, the said Tuesday.

In its 12 pm bulletin, the of the IMD said Fani (pronounced as Foni) lays over southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, about 830 km nearly south of Puri (Odisha) and 670 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and about 680 km northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka).

"It is very likely to intensify further into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards till May 1 evening and thereafter recurve north-northeastwards and reach by May 3 afternoon with maximum sustained wind of speed 170-180 kilometers per hour gusting to 200 kmph," the IMD said.

The (NDRF) and the were put on high alert and the fishermen were asked not to venture into the sea, the said Monday.

The wind speed of a cyclonic storm is 80-90 kilometres per hour with wind gusting up to 100 kmph. In case of an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm', the wind speed goes up to 170-180 kmph and could gain the speed of 195-200 kmph.

Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over Kerala, at a few places over north coastal and south coastal during the next 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall is very likely over north coastal on Thursday and light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places a day later.

Odisha is expected to get light to moderate rainfall at many places from Thursday. South coastal Odisha is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on the same day.

Rainfall is likely to increase at most places with heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with "extremely heavy falls" at isolated places over coastal Odisha and its adjoining districts of interior Odisha on Thursday.

