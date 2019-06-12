Cyclone Vayu turned 'very severe'; will remain strong even after landfall

An alert has been sounded in 10 districts of as Cyclone Vayu has turned "very severe" and its impact is expected to remain strong for 24 hours even after its landfall Thursday, officials said.

As many as 52 teams of the (NDRF), comprising around 45 rescuers each, have been moved to the state, while 10 columns of the have been kept on stand-by.

Warships and aircraft of the have been kept standby as well.

A general alert has been sounded across 10 district in as wind speeds are likely to touch 170 km per hour, a said.

Vayu has turned into a "very severe" cyclone and it is expected that its impact will continue to be strong for 24 hours even after the landfall -- between Porbandar and Union territory Diu, the said.

Normally a cyclone becomes weak after its landfall.

Residents of some of the districtshave been asked to move out to safer places or cyclone shelter centres.

Meanwhile, Wednesday chaired a meeting of the (NCMC) where preparation for relief and rescue operations were discussed threadbare.

The NCMC meeting took stock of the precautionary measures taken by the and UT administration with a view to ensure that no human life is lost, damage to vital infrastructureis minimisedandto ensure early recovery of all essential services post-cyclone landfall.

Diving and rescue teams and relief materials have been kept on standby for rendering assistance to civil authorities, as required, another said.

Medical teams and facilities at in Mumbai are on standby to handle medical emergencies.

Both the administrations have also been advised for timely evacuation of people from low-lying coastal and vulnerable areas.

The Gujarat and administration are evacuating about 3lakhpeople from the identified vulnerable areas and they are being shifted to around 700 cyclone and relief shelters.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)