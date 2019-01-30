Czechs exclude Huawei from tender amid security concerns

The Czech Republic's tax directorate has excluded Chinese from a tender worth over 20 million euros (USD 22 million), Czech media said Wednesday.

The broadsheet DNES daily said other government institutions were following suit after the country's cyber-security agency warned that software and hardware posed a threat to state security.

is facing trouble worldwide, the latest blow being two indictments announced by the on charges of stealing trade secrets, fraud, obstruction of justice and of a top accused of violating US sanctions on

It is also facing trouble in Australia, Britain, New Zealand, and elsewhere, while has advocated caution saying evidence was needed first.

Huawei was the odds-on favourite of a Czech tender to build a containing sensitive personal data.

The tax directorate tweaked the conditions of the tender following the warning by the Czech National Cyber and Information Security Agency, which also named China's as a threat.

"China's laws, among other things, require private companies in to cooperate with intelligence services, therefore allowing them into key might present a threat," it said in December.

The warning came on the heels of a report that warned Chinese diplomats have been engaged in increased espionage in the EU and NATO member state of 10.6 million people.

The tax directorate's spokesman, Petr Haban, told the daily that the warning was binding for his office, "so we must act accordingly.

