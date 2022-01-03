D-Mart reports 21.96% increase in revenue at Rs 9,065.02 cr in Q3

Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, has reported a 21.96 per cent increase in its standalone revenue from operations at Rs 9,065.02 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2021.

The company had revenue from operations of Rs 7,432.69 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, informed BSE in a regulatory filing.

"Standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 stood at Rs 9,065.02 crore," said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

Its total number of stores as of December 31, 2021 stood at 263, which is 17 more than the July-September quarter of this fiscal.

In the July-September quarter, Avenue Supermarts' standalone revenue was at Rs 7,649.64 crore.

In the pre-pandemic October-December quarter of FY 2019-20, it had a revenue of Rs 6,751.94 crore.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, retails basic home and personal products across markets which include - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

