Dalmia Bharat Limited: Maintaining Financial Prudence

Particulars (Rs. Cr.) Q4FY19 Q4FY18



FY19FY18Sales Volume (MnT)5.575.18 18.68 16.96Income from Operations 2,842 2,628 9,484 8,827EBITDA649580 1,942 2,036Profit Before Tax264177339389Profit After Tax264124350291EBITDA (Rs./T)1,144 1,119 1,009 1,198Net Debt to EBITDA (x)1.611.721.611.72Cash Profit515454 1,512 1,607Cash EPS (Rs.)27247984 Key Highlights:Renaming of Amalgamated Entity Completed- The combined listed entity is now renamed as (Stockcode: NSE & BSE - DALBHARAT)Capacity Update- The final hearing at NCLT in the of Murli industries got completed in Feb 2019 and the order is awaited.

- The capacity addition in East is on track.

Receipt of Incentives



Incentives received Rs. 635 Cr during FY19 out of which Rs. 131 Cr received in Q4FY19.

Repayment of Gross Debt



Reduction of Rs. 1,368 Cr during FY19 of which Rs. 824 Cr being repaid in Q4FY19 itself.

Operational Performance



The company achieved an EBITDA/T of Rs. 1,144/T during Q4FY19. This is owing to dual impact of favourable pricing and containment of costs.

The Sales volume growth for the company has been 8% and 10% YoY respectively in Q4FY19 and FY19. With the increase in volumes, the company has achieved a CU of 72% during FY19 as against 68% in FY18.

The realization remained stable across all our markets during Q4FY19 and we witnessed some increase in our South market in March 2019.

The variable Cost per ton has risen 12% YoY during FY19. This is mainly on account of increase in rate of slag and petcoke. In the last few months, there has been some softening of petcoke and slag prices but the benefit could not flow through completely as we had opening inventory of the raw materials.

The logistics costs per ton increased marginally by 3% for FY19. This is on account of the rapid fluctuations in diesel prices even though our lead distance continued to be one of the lowest in the industry at <300 Km.

Outlook



The outlook for demand growth remains positive on the back of government expenditure on infrastructure and

About Dalmia Bharat Ltd.

(DBL) (BSE/NSE Symbol: DALBHARAT), is a pioneer in manufacturing since 1939. With a growing capacity, currently pegged at 26 MTPA, DBL has the fourth largest manufacturing capacity in the country. Spread across nine states and 12 manufacturing units, the company is a in super-specialty cements used for well, railway sleepers and air strips and is the country's largest of slag It has been globally ranked no. 1 by CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project) for business readiness of lowest carbon transition. DBL also has the lowest carbon footprint in the cement world, globally. It is the first cement Company across the globe to join RE 100 and EP 100 - showing real business leadership in the by taking a joined-up approach. Visit us at

