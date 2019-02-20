DCW to undertake 'padyatra' in Delhi from Feb 24 on women safety

Concerned over the lack of safety of women, the Commission for Women (DCW) will undertake a 12-day long 'padyatra' in starting February 24 during which its members will meet people, hear about their complaints and initiate action on the spot.

Commission along with members and volunteers will walk the streets of non-stop from February 24 to March 8 and hear problems faced by women on day to day basis.

During this period, Maliwal will sleep in local areas in 'jhuggis' and interact with thousands of women and girls, a statement said.

"Our soldiers are unsafe at the border and women and girls are unsafe within the country. It is time that people take to streets to demand action on issues concerning our external and internal security.

"I along with my team will undertake this innovative paidal yatra to raise awareness on women issues. I appeal to all to join us by calling at 9350-181-181," Maliwal said.

The 12-day 'padyatra' will culminate on March 8 at Connaught Place at an event to mark the

During the 'yatra', the commission will also launch a scheme - 'Mahila Suraksha Dal' comprising of civil defence volunteers, who will generate awareness in the community and help women redress their complaints.

The 'Mahila Suraksha Dal' will engage volunteers from the community to become 'Mahila Suraksha Mitra', the statement said.

The Mahila Suraksha Yatra will lay stress on bringing to focus the long-standing demand of the commission to increase police accountability as well as resources in the capital, as well as setting up of fast track courts for crimes against women.

