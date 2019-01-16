JUST IN
Business Standard

Deadly suicide attack targets US-led coalition in Syria: monitor

AFP  |  Beirut 

A suicide attack targeting US-led coalition forces in the flashpoint northern Syrian city of Manbij killed a US serviceman and seven other people on Wednesday, a monitor said.

There was no immediate confirmation of the US death from the coalition.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said seven Syrian civilians were killed in the blast along with the US serviceman.

First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 18:05 IST

