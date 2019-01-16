Deadly suicide attack targets US-led coalition in Syria: monitor

A suicide attack targeting US-led coalition forces in the flashpoint northern Syrian city of Manbij killed a US serviceman and seven other people on Wednesday, a monitor said.
There was no immediate confirmation of the US death from the coalition.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said seven Syrian civilians were killed in the blast along with the US serviceman.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU