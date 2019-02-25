Deaf youth protesting in Pune allege police baton-charge

Several deaf youth protesting in Pune against the issuance of certificates to ineligible persons were Monday subjected to a charge, organisers alleged, though police claimed it was "mild force" to restrain them.

Over 11,000 deaf youth had assembled in front of the Social Welfare Commissionerate in Pune on Monday afternoon when the incident happened, Pradip More, secretary, State Level Association of the Deaf (SLAD), said through an

He said their demands included the right to quality education, provision of trained interpreters for deaf students and stopping fraudulent distribution of certificates to able-bodied persons.

"When we tried to take out a rally, the police ordered a lathi-charge in which several of our protesters were injured. They also detained some of the youth," More alleged.

An from station, however, claimed the assembled youth tried to take out a rally and block the road despite having permission only for a sit-in protest.

"We had to use mild force on them to bring the situation under control," the said.

More claimed over 18 lakh deaf youth in the state had decided not to vote in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections unless they get an assurance from authorities that their demands would be met.

Meanwhile, termed the police lathi-charge as "shameful" and hit out at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio.

"Differently-abled youth indulging in a peaceful protest have been lathi-charged by the police. The CM has no moral right to continue. He should resign immediately," the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)