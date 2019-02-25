Decision on alliance with BJP to be taken after meeting with Shah: Rajbhar

Cabinet Monday said he will take a decision on his party's continuation in the saffron party-led alliance after meeting president

Rajbhar, who earlier threatened to part ways with the if recommendations of the were not implemented by February 24, said a meeting has been scheduled with the president in on Tuesday (February 26).

"After the meeting, it will be decided whether we have to contest the coming elections in alliance with the BJP," he said.

Senior leaders of his party as well as Deputy will also remain present in tomorrow's meeting, Rajbhar said.

Asked if will also attend tomorrow's meeting, Rajbhar, whose (SBSP) is an ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, said, "His presence is not important as the decision has to be taken by the BJP."



On the issues concerning the meeting, he said that besides the implementation of the recommendations of the Social Justice Committee, matter of allotment of office for his party in among other issues will also be taken up.

To another question, he said how sincere the BJP is in giving shape to the promises made to him by it was more important than how many seats are given to his party in the coming polls.

Rajbhar had recently accused the BJP of creating confusion and not fulfilling his party's demands, saying the option for his outfit to join the SP-BSP alliance in the state for the upcoming is open.

He had then said he was in talks with TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackrey, Tejashwi Yadav, and Mayawati, and a decision on retaining or severing ties with the saffron party would be taken after February 24.

Rajbhar had written to UP CM Adityanath to give up the charge of the backward class welfare department, expressing disappointment that his recommendations on appointment of state backward castes panel members have been "ignored".

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had bagged 312 out of 403 seats, while the SBSP had won 4 seats. Another ally in the combine, the Apna Dal (Sonelal), had won nine seats.

Arun Rajbhar, of the SBSP had earlier said, "If the BJP does not agree to the demands raised by us, we will definitely part ways with them. If the saffron party does not implement the recommendations of the by February 24, then our path would be separate, and subsequently, we will contest all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state."



Hitting out at the BJP, had said, "It is the last warning, and after February 24, there will be no agreement with the BJP.

