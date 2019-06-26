Deeply hurt by defamatory allegations of Kejriwal, BJP leader tells Delhi court

BJP Vijender Wednesday told a court that he was deeply hurt by the defamatory and false allegations of and and his deputy who accused of conspiring to kill the chief.

Gupta, who was recording his statement to support his defamation complaint against Kejriwal and Sisodia, told that the false allegations were made to impact the Lok Sabha elections in which were held in the last phase.

"The accused persons have made statements publicly on social media, i.e., The tweet made by Kejriwal was retweeted around 3,000 times, while Sisodia's tweet was retweeted around 1,300 times. In addition, this being a sensational charge, it was picked up by both print and electronic media houses, thereby gravely impairing my reputation and reputation of the BJP for which both the accused are responsible.

"I was deeply hurt by the defamatory and false statements of both the accused persons. They made these false statements to impact the last phase of Lok Sabha elections in in their favour," said in his statement.

The court has concluded the recording of Gupta's statement and the witnesses' statements will be recorded on Thursday.

In the complaint, Gupta, who is the of Opposition in Assembly, has sought Rs 1 crore as compensation from Kejriwal and Sisodia, besides litigation costs.

He claimed the two (AAP) leaders have not expressed any remorse or apologised for his "reputation being harmed".

Gupta alleged the statements of the accused were made with "ulterior motives" to degrade his reputation, malign his image and gain some cheap political mileage.

Gupta said the allegation that he was attempting to murder Kejriwal was malicious, deliberate and defamatory.

"These allegations are not only awful and disquieting, but distressing and defaming. The complainant can't even think of hurting someone knowingly and voluntarily much less planning to assassinate/kill/murder Kejriwal," he said.

A legal notice was also sent to the two leaders wherein they were called upon to immediately withdraw their tweets and apologise within a day's time, the complaint said.

During the Lok Sabha polls, the had said in an interview to a that the wanted to get him killed by his own (PSO) in the manner in which was assassinated.

Countering the charge Gupta had tweeted, "Before the slapgate on May 4, @ArvindKejriwal asked the to lift the security cover around his vehicle. The chief minister's instruction is registered in the roznamcha (police diary). The could not receive electoral gain out of it because I exposed this, so out of frustration Kejriwal is saying that his PSO reports to the BJP."



Deputy Sisodia shot back and accused Gupta of being a part of the conspiracy to kill

"BJP is conspiring to get the CM killed. This tweet by @Gupta_vijender has proved that the BJP is getting the daily security plan of the CM and it is hatching a conspiracy to kill the CM on this basis. is also a part of this conspiracy," he had said quoting Gupta's tweet.

