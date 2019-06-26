Putin, Trump to discuss Iran, arms at G20: Kremlin

Russian and US leader will discuss arms control and and crises on the sidelines of this week's summit in Japan, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

Putin is also set to have talks with outgoing British Theresa May, Turkish and Saudi Crown Mohammad bin Salman, told journalists.

Putin and Trump will meet in Japan's western city of on Friday.

"As far as the subject of discussions is concerned, a lot depends on the leaders," Ushakov told reporters, adding that they are also likely to touch upon "strategic stability" and

The two leaders are also expected to discuss arms control including New START, a key nuclear weapons agreement that caps the number of nuclear warheads.

Putin said this month that showed no genuine interest in conducting talks on extending the agreement and said was prepared to drop the pact.

The Russian will meet Britain's May after suggesting that it was time to "turn the page" on the countries' difficult relationship after the of a former Russian in the English city of last year.

Putin and May previously met for formal talks on the sidelines of a summit in in 2016.

Putin and the Saudi Crown will discuss the Russian leader's visit to the kingdom planned for October, while talks with Erdogan will focus on Russia's supplies of S-400 missiles that angered the

Putin is also expected to meet with France's and Germany's and have a trilateral meeting with Chinese President and India's Narendra Modi.

