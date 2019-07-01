Def Ministry issues RFPs for acquisition of ships, craft worth Rs 15,000 crore

The Defence Ministry has issued four shipbuilding Requests for Proposal (RFP) amounting to Rs 15,000 crore for the acquisition of various ships and craft for the Navy and the Coast Guard.

Officials said RFP for six next-generation missile vessels (NGMVs) has been issued to seven shipyards while RFPs for eight fast-patrol vessels (FPVs) and 12 air-cushion vehicles (ACVs) as well as eight missile-cum-ammunition barges have been issued to shortlisted Indian shipyards.

The RFP for ACVs includes the initial requirement of six ACVs for the Indian Army.

"In addition, a few more RFPs for more shipbuilding projects are likely to be issued in the next few months," the defence ministry said.

The defence ministry initiated a process to identify the shipyards for the issue of RFPs for shipbuilding projects with an aim to encourage participation by a larger number of Indian shipyards.

"This led to rationalisation of guidelines for capacity assessment of shipyards that have been promulgated recently. Rationalisation and promulgation of financial selection criteria have paved the way for issue of RFPs for a large number of shipbuilding projects that have been pending," the ministry said.

In a significant move to encourage smaller shipyards, participation in the projects with the anticipated annual outflow of less than Rs 75 crore has been restricted to smaller shipyards having an average annual turnover less than Rs 500 crore.

