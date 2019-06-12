Delhi airport's flight operations suspended due to severe dust storm

Flight operations at the International Airport were suspended as a severe dust storm hit the city on Wednesday evening, airport officials said.

"The dust storm hit the airport at 6.39 pm today. The last flight arrival at the airport was 6.36 pm. The last departure at the airport was at 6.38 pm," the officials said.

Till 7.15 pm, total nine flights were diverted from the airport, they added.

A dust storm hit several parts of the national capital on Wednesday evening, following which a thick haze was hanging over the city, affecting visibility.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)