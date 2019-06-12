JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

CSMT bridge collapse: Police opposes bail plea of structural auditor

Amnesty International denied permission to hold press briefing in Srinagar
Business Standard

Delhi airport's flight operations suspended due to severe dust storm

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Flight operations at the Delhi International Airport were suspended as a severe dust storm hit the city on Wednesday evening, airport officials said.

"The dust storm hit the Delhi airport at 6.39 pm today. The last flight arrival at the Delhi airport was 6.36 pm. The last departure at the airport was at 6.38 pm," the officials said.

Till 7.15 pm, total nine flights were diverted from the airport, they added.

A dust storm hit several parts of the national capital on Wednesday evening, following which a thick haze was hanging over the city, affecting visibility.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 19:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU