AP govt completes handover of secretariat buildings to

: Decks were cleared for the government to go ahead with the construction of new Secretariat as Thursday completed handing over all the four blocks which were under its control to the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government.

The government was allotted four blocks in the secretariat complex here after bifurcation of the state in 2014, as was since made a common capital for both the states for 10 years.

Earlier this month, of and ESL Narasimhan issued an order re-allotting the buildings and bungalows under the Andhra Pradesh government's custody to

The on Wednesday handed over 'K' and North 'H' blocks to its Telangana counterpart.

Rao, on June 18, had said a new secretariat would be constructed replacing the existing one.

He had said foundation stone for the new office complex would be laid on June 27.

Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, soon after taking over the reins of the state, agreed to hand over the buildings under the control of the residuary state in the common capital, to Telangana.

