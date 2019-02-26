Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal postpones indefinite hunger strike in view of prevailing Indo-Pak situation

Tuesday said he has postponed his indefinite hunger strike, scheduled from March 1 in "view of the prevailing Indo- situation".

His remarks came after struck Jaish-e-Mohammed's(JeM) biggest camp in early Tuesday in a major "preemptive" action killing a large number of terrorists and trainers of the Pak-based terror group preparing to carry out suicide attacks in this country.

"In view of prevailing Indo situation, I am postponing my upwas for full statehood of We all stand as one nation today," he posted on

Earlier, saluted the pilots of the (IAF) after it carried out the strikes in

"I salute the bravery of pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan," said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)