JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Netanyahu says 'good riddance' as Iran FM tenders resignation

Forged alliance with BSP to ensure 'netaji' wins LS polls with record votes: Akhilesh
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu seeks Centre's intervention for release of 3 fishermen detained in Iran

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

The Tamil Nadu government Tuesday sought the Centre's intervention for the release of three fishermen from the state detained in Iran last month.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami wrote to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, seeking her intervention in the matter.

It was reported that the three fishermen from Kanniyakumari district were employed as fishing labourers in a mechanised fishing boat belonging to a Saudi Arabian national, he said.

"They (fishermen) seemed to have ventured for fishing from Tharine fishing base of Saudi Arabia on January 2, 2019. While fishing in the sea, they were reportedly abducted by smugglers, who abandoned them off the coast of Busher in Iran on January 7," he said.

The abandoned fishermen were rescued by the Iranian Coast Guard and 'detained' in Busher, he said.

"I request you to direct the Embassies of India in Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to ensure the immediate release and repatriation of these poor innocent Indian fishermen to India," Palaniswami told Swaraj.

He also called for steps to ensure that the fishermen received their just and due wages from the Saudi owner.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 26 2019. 16:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements