Tamil Nadu seeks Centre's intervention for release of 3 fishermen detained in Iran

The government Tuesday sought the Centre's intervention for the release of three fishermen from the state detained in last month.

K wrote to Sushma Swaraj, seeking her intervention in the matter.

It was reported that the three fishermen from district were employed as fishing labourers in a mechanised fishing boat belonging to a Saudi Arabian national, he said.

"They (fishermen) seemed to have ventured for fishing from Tharine fishing base of on January 2, 2019. While fishing in the sea, they were reportedly abducted by smugglers, who abandoned them off the coast of Busher in on January 7," he said.

The abandoned fishermen were rescued by the and 'detained' in Busher, he said.

"I request you to direct the Embassies of in and the Kingdom of to ensure the immediate release and repatriation of these poor innocent Indian fishermen to India," told Swaraj.

He also called for steps to ensure that the fishermen received their just and due wages from the Saudi owner.

