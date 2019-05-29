Delhi court allows Tharoor to travel abroad

A Wednesday allowed Tharoor, accused in a case related to his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death, to travel abroad.

granted permission to to go to the and from June 2 to July 1.

In his application, claimed he has to attend and speak at different events there.

"The applicant has to travel to and as he has been invited to speak at different events, scheduled to be held from June 2 to July 1. The applicant has been invited to attend and speak at several events across the during this period," the application said.

While granting him bail in the case, the court had directed him not to leave the country without its prior permission.

The former Union has been charged under Sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 of IPC, but he has not been arrested in the case.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of was being renovated at that time.

