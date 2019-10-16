INX Media case: Delhi court issues production warrant against Chidambaram

JUST IN
Business Standard

The ED has sought 14 day custodial interrogation of the 74-year old senior Congress leader

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram after being produced in the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the INX Media corruption case, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
A Delhi court Wednesday issued production warrant against former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar issued the production warrant after the ED informed the court that it has interrogated Chidambaram in Tihar jail, where he is currently lodged in connection with the INX corruption case filed by the CBI, and has arrested him.

The ED has sought 14 day custodial interrogation of the 74-year old senior Congress leader in the INX Media money laundering case.

Advocates Amit Mahajan and N K Matta, appearing for the agency told the court that the ED officials have also recorded the statement of Chidambaram during interrogation.
