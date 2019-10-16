INX Media case: Delhi court issues production warrant against Chidambaram

-
ALSO READ
INX Media scam: Chidambaram's CBI custody extended till August 30
INX Media case: SC bars ED from arresting Chidambaram till Monday
INX Media case: Chidambaram to remain in CBI custody till September 2
INX Media case: SC rejects P Chidambaram's plea for anticipatory bail
INX Media case: Interim relief to Chidambaram against ED arrest till Sept 5
-
A Delhi court Wednesday issued production warrant against former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.
Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar issued the production warrant after the ED informed the court that it has interrogated Chidambaram in Tihar jail, where he is currently lodged in connection with the INX corruption case filed by the CBI, and has arrested him.
The ED has sought 14 day custodial interrogation of the 74-year old senior Congress leader in the INX Media money laundering case.
Advocates Amit Mahajan and N K Matta, appearing for the agency told the court that the ED officials have also recorded the statement of Chidambaram during interrogation.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU