Money laundering case: Deepak Talwar sent to 14-day judicial custody

A Delhi court Thursday sent Deepak Talwar, arrested in money laundering case, to 14-day judicial custody.

Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann sent Talwar to the judicial custody after the (ED) said that it does not need him for further interrogation in its custody.

The court has posted the matter for next hearing on Feburary 28.

The ED had claimed earlier that Talwar has links with fugitive in a money laundering case related to the negotiations favouring foreign private airlines and causing loss to carrier

Talwar was booked by the ED and the (CBI) in criminal cases of corruption, while the charged him with tax evasion.