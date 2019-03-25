After rly tickets, now boarding pass of Air India have PM pics; airline says looking into it

A issued by Air with pictures of and Chief Minister has come under criticism, days after the PM's photo on railway tickets created a furore.

The said the passes featuring the photographs, which were third-party advertisements, would be withdrawn if they are found to be in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Former Punjab DGP on Monday tweeted a photograph of his issued at the airport, questioning how pictures of the two leaders could be on it.

" airport today March 25th, 2019. My Air Boarding Pass, prominently flashes Narendra Modi, "Vibrant Gujrat" & Picture of is below. Wonder why we are wasting public money on this Election Commission, which doesn't see, hear or speak...," he tweeted.

Air said the boarding passes seemed to be one printed during the Vibrant Summit held in January and the photographs were part of the advertisement from 'third parties'.

"The rolls seem to be the ones left over from the boarding passes printed during the Vibrant Summit and the photos are third-party advertisements. It has nothing to do with

"However, we are scrutinising if third-party ads fall within the purview of the Model Code of Conduct. If they do, these will be withdrawn. These boarding passes are not just for Gujarat, but are in use across India,"Kumar said.

On March 20, tickets with photos of the were withdrawn by the railways after the complained to the about them.

The railways had also said that it was a third-party ad and leftover from a pack of tickets printed a year earlier. The national transporter had instructed zones to withdraw the tickets.

