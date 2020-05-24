Delhi govt directs pvt hospitals with 50 beds to reserve 20% of total capacity for COVID-19 patients

The Delhi government has directed private hospitals and nursing homes with a capacity of 50 beds or more to reserve 20 percent of their total bed strength for coronavirus patients, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Sunday.

Ten private hospitals have been declared as COVID-19 dedicated hospitals for admitting confirmed/ suspected cases of coronavirus on payment basis.

"It has been found that in the recent past the majority of beds earmarked for COVID-19 patients in the dedicated private hospitals are occupied at any given time. Therefore, there is a need to increase the number of beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients in the private hospitals in the city," an order issued by the government said on Sunday.

To increase the bed capacity for COVID-19 patients, all 117 nursing homes/private hospitals having bed strength of 50 beds or more are directed to reserve/ earmark at least 20 per cent of their total bed strength for COVID-19 patients, it added.

"The Delhi govt felt an imperative need to increase the no. of beds, dedicated to COVID19 patients. Hence, all 117 pvt hospitals/nursing homes with a capacity of 50 beds or more, have been directed to reserve 20% of their total bed strength for COVID19 patients," Jain tweeted.

These 117 private hospitals shall bill the COVID-19 patients as per their respective schedule of charges, the order said.

"However, the billing for non-COVID patients admitted on extra beds shall not be more than 50 per cent of the lowest economy category of the hospital concerned as per earlier practise during upsurge of cases of vector borne diseases," it added.

