Delhi likely to witness light to moderate showers

Rains in the past 24 hours resulted in a dip in the minimum here on Tuesday morning to 10.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The (Met) said received 2.4 mm rains in the past 24 hours up to 8.30 am on Tuesday.

Light to moderate rains coupled with thunderstorms, and lightening in isolated pockets, is the forecast for the day, the weatherman said.

The maximum is expected to hover around 22 degrees

Relative humidity in the morning was at 91 percent, he said.

On Monday, the minimum settled at 9.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 25.4 degrees

