Delhi minor reunited with family in J-K's Samba

A missing boy from Delhi, who was found roaming here and was unable to divulge any information about his identity, was reunited with his parents in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, a police official said.

The boy was found by a police party from the Ghagwal police station during patrolling on September 15 and after strenuous efforts his family was located in Palam area of New Delhi, the official said.

He said a missing report of the boy was lodged at Palam police station and accordingly a Delhi Police team, along with the parents, reached here and the boy was handed over to them.

As the boy could not provide any information about his family, SHO Sudhir Sadotra produced him before the Juvenile Justice Board in Samba which handed him over to the Child Welfare Committee, the official said.

He said the boy was admitted in the Bal Ashram run by the Social Welfare Department at R S Pura in Jammu for better nourishment.

"The strenuous joint efforts of police, the Child Welfare Committee, Samba and Bal Ashram finally managed to locate the address of the missing boy and the police station concerned in Delhi was contacted," the official said.

He said the parents of the boy, Ramesh Jangid and Krishna Devi of Nalpur area in Rajasthan but presently living in Delhi, expressed their gratitude to the police and members of the Child Welfare Committee and Bal Ashram.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)