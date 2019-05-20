JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Goa govt to spend Rs 1,000 cr to upgrade power network
Business Standard

Delhi police sub-inspector found dead under mysterious circumstances

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A Delhi Police sub-inspector was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Shahdara's Vivek Vihar area, officials said Monday.

The sub-inspector has been identified as Rajkumar.

He was posted at the Delhi Police Control Room (PCR).

The incident took place on Sunday night when he had gone out for a walk after dinner, a senior police officer said.

"According to the victim's family members, Rajkumar and his neighbour Bhuri, a notorious character in Vivek vihar had some dispute and a fight took place between them.

"According to people present on the spot, an argument took place between them over a video," Meghna Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), said.

Rajkumar was rushed to Max Hospital in Patparganj where he was declared brought dead.

"No injury mark has been found on Rajkumar's body and the post-mortem report will reveal the exact cause of death, " the DCP added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 12:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements