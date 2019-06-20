Delhi transport dept to e-auction fancy registration numbers for two-wheelers

Delhi's transport department Thursday issued a notification paving the way for auction of fancy registration numbers for two-wheelers.
Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the fancy numbers will be e-auctioned which will curb corruption and bring transparency to the system.
"Congratulations... owners of two wheeled vehicles can now get Registration Mark of Choice (Fancy Number) through E auction. One more step towards eliminating corruption and making the system more transparent under the leadership of Honble CM @ArvindKejriwal ji. @TransportDelhi (sic)," he tweeted.
A senior transport department official said the minimum reserve prices for various fancy numbers were fixed. The registration numbers will be auctioned through the transport department's website.
The most sought-after licence plate '0001' will have minimum reserve price of Rs 50,000. The minimum price for the numbers from '0002' to '0009' will be Rs 30,000, said the notification.
A total of six categories of registration numbers will be auctioned for two-wheelers by the transport department.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU