To ensure security of Indian vessels, Navy deploys warships in Gulf of Oman, Persian Gulf

Amid rising tensions between the US and as well as recent incidents related to maritime security, the has deployed its warships in the Gulf of and the Gulf to reassure the Indian vessels operating and transiting in the region, it said on Thursday.

In addition, aerial surveillance by aircraft was also being undertaken in the area, it said.

"INS Chennai and INS Sunayna have been deployed in the Gulf of and the Gulf to undertake maritime security operations. In addition, aerial surveillance by IN aircraft is also being undertaken in the area," the said.

The - Region, which was inaugurated by the Navy in December, 2018 at Gurugram, was also keeping a close watch on the movement of ships in the Gulf region, it added.

India's strategic and security interests are closely linked to the Region. The country's is also linked to the safety and security of ships while operating and transiting in the Gulf of and the Gulf.

In further escalation of tensions, Iran's Revolutionary Guards shot down a US drone on Thursday.

Previously, the had accused of firing a missile at another drone last week that was responding to the attack on two near the The US blamed for the attacks on the oil tankers, a charge denied by

The Director General, Shipping issued two advisories on June 13 and June 16 to all the Indian-flagged vessels operating in the and Persian, Region, advising the ships to undertake appropriate protection measures.

"The remains committed to ensuring the safety of Indian maritime trade and merchant vessels operating in the region and contributing towards maintaining a stable and peaceful Region," the Navy said.

