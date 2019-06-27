Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor to headline 'Dostana' sequel

Johar has roped in actors and Kapoor to the play the leads in the much-awaited sequel to 2008 blockbuster "Dostana".

The first film, directed by and featuring Abhishek Bachchan, and in the lead, was a major box office and critical success for the

The story follows two men who pretend to be gay to share an apartment with a girl with whom they eventually fall in love.

The sequel will be directed debutant filmmaker and the makers will be soon announcing another male lead for it.

"I am excited to take the franchise and Janhvi, and can't wait to create some desi boy-girl madness with them. This is Dharma Productions' first film with Kartik and we are looking forward to working with him.

"We will also be introducing a new male lead, who will join the incredible talent at our production house. also makes his directorial debut with ' 2'," said in a statement.

The project marks yet another collaboration between and The actor, who made her film debut with the filmmaker's 2018 production "Dhadak", will also be seen in his upcoming directorial "Takht".

Kartik will next star in "Pati, Patni Aur Woh", opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey. He also has Imtiaz Ali's yet-untitled next with

