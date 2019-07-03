Demand made in RS to increase size of 'pucca' homes under PMAY

A demand was made in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday to increase the size of 'pucca' homes being constructed under the flagship housing scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The government said the scheme is being implemented in consultation with state governments.

"Under the scheme, the prescribed size is 30 square metre pucca home with a toilet and kitchen, etc. If there are suggestions, the state government can provide," Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said during the Question Hour in the Upper House.

The demand was made by BJP MP from Gujarat C K Gohel.

Responding to a query on providing budgetary support to develop infrastructure in Bengaluru which is getting congested, Puri said the Centre is providing support through various central schemes to Karnataka but the state government has to send proposals for specific things.

"Land and colonisation are state subject. It is entirely upto the state to develop plans. However, we have central government interventions through PMAY, smart city programmes and Swacchh Bharat Mission under which funds are provided to the state," he added.

The question was raised by Congress MP from Karnataka B K Hariprasad.

On another query raised by NCP MP from Maharashtra Majeed Memon on number of slums constructed under the PMAY in Mumbai, the minister said details will be conveyed to him separately.

He said 83 lakh slums have been constructed so far under the scheme against the target of 1 crore. The Centre has figures for state-wise and not city-wise.

