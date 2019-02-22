No hurdle before Arumugasamy Commission to continue inquiry: TN HC

The made it clear on Friday that there is no for the to continue its inquiry into the circumstances that led to the hospitalisation and subsequent death of former J

A division bench of Justice R Subbiah and Justice made the observation while adjourning to March 1 the hearing of pleas by seeking an interim stay on the proceedings relating to the medical treatment provided to

When the pleas came up for hearing, for the hospital, PS Raman, submitted that the petitioner needed some more time to file a reply with supporting typed sets to the counter filed by the commission.

Objecting to the request, for the commission, A R L Sundaresan, informed the court that they are ready for arguments and that no additional time should be given to the petitioner.

Recording this, the bench adjourned the plea and said there was no for the commission to proceed further with the inquiry.

In the last hearing, the commission had opposed the plea of assailing its powers and submitted that the terms of reference cover the medical treatment provided to the former also.

The commission was constituted for inquiring into the circumstances and situation leading to the hospitalisation of on September 22, 2016 and subsequent treatment provided to her till her demise on December 5, 2016.

It is the duty of the commission to inquire into all the aspects of treatment in terms of the reference, commission S Komala said through a counter affidavit.

She said the commission has almost completed the inquiry.

