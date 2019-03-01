Dharmendra Pradhan rolls out slew of projects in Assam

Dharmendra Pradhan Friday rolled out a slew of projects worth over Rs 1,500 crore across and said the Centre plans to make the state a hub of trade in

Pradhan also slammed the erstwhile government, both at Centre and state, for "not doing" anything for developing the North East despite electing the UPA for two terms.

"All from the North East to Bangladesh, and other Southeast Asian countries will go via We will make Assam a centre of world trading in this region," the said.

Pradhan dedicated a number of completed projects, worth Rs 1,524 crore, to the nation.

Pradhan also announced the commencement of work of the Museum at Guwahati, to be set up at an investment of Rs 104 crore over the next five-and-a-half years.

The museum will showcase the rich history and heritage of the petroleum industry in

It will have five galleries and a 3D theatre among others.

"Assam was always neglected in earlier years. It lagged behind during earlier government's time. They were only giving lectures, but worked less...

Manmohan Singh, who was elected from Assam, had planned the hospital, but he left it there only and did nothing," Pradhan alleged.

He claimed that initiatives were taken by Prime Minister and Sarbananda Sonowal to expedite the work of the Rs 316 crore 300-bed hospital, the first phase of which was opened with 50 beds.

To fulfil the targets of the Hydrocarbon Vision 2030, all PSU oil firms such as ONGC, IOC, BPCL, NRL, OIL and are making huge investments in the region.

"In Bongaingaon refinery, we have invested Rs 2,500 crore. When we will make BS-VI norm, then there will be an additional investment of Rs 1,200 crore. For the bamboo-ethanol fuel project, Rs 1,259 crore is being invested," Pradhhan said.

In addition, Rs 9,225 crore is being invested for the 1,650 by the PSU firms, connecting all the eight Northeastern states, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, and MD Shashi Shanker said the company will invest Rs 1,300 crore in Assam in the next five years, 30 per cent more than what the oil giant had invested in the last five years.

"For the Hydrocarbon Vision 2030, major development and revamp is going in Assam. It will incur an investment of Rs 2,350 crore. Further, projects worth Rs 800 crore are at different stages of implementation," he added.

