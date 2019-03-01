4 held for robbery & snatching

Four men were arrested from east in connection with several cases of robbery and snatching, police said Friday.

The four were apprehended when they came to a CNG station near Gazipur. They were allegedly involved in more than 25 cases of robbery and snatching. Twenty and two motorcycles have been recovered, the police said.

The accused have been identified as Izhar Khan, Mohd Khalid, and

During investigation, it was found that the four were habitual gamblers and would commit robbery and snatching whenever they lost money in gambling.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)