Dhawan's loss won't derail India's World Cup campaign: Hussey

Former Australian batsman has described Shikhar Dhawan's ouster from due to a thumb as a "big loss" but said it won't India's campaign at the showpiece event.

"I do think it's a big loss but I don't think it will India's campaign. I think they have got enough depth to cover Shikhar Dhawan," Hussey said in an ESPNcricinfo show.

"I still think they have got enough talent in their squad to feel that they can go all the way in this tournament," he added.

Dhawan was ruled out of on Wednesday after failing to make enough recovery in a fresh assessment of his thumb fracture. He was replaced by young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

The 33-year-old, who was initially ruled out of three games -- against (June 16), (June 22) and the (June 27), had picked up the after he was hit by a Pat Cummins' delivery during his 109-ball match-winning innings of 117 against

are currently at the fourth spot with seven points from four games. will next face on Saturday at the Bowl in

