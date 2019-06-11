Shikhar Dhawan fractures left thumb, World Cup participation in doubt

In a major blow to India, star batsman was Tuesday all but ruled out of after sustaining a left thumb fracture.

A BCCI source told that has sustained a fracture and it might take a month for him to fully recover. The World Cup, which started May 30, ends on July 14.

was the hero of India's win over on Sunday with a knock of 117 off 109 balls.

He played through pain after being hit on his left thumb by a rising delivery from pacer and would be sitting out of India's next match against here on Thursday.

Designated standbys Rishabh Pant and Ambati Rayudu are in contention to replace Dhawan in case he is completely ruled out of the event.

But the team management might push for batsman and A as he is a specialist No.4 batsman. Iyer is currently in England.

Dhawan is being assessed by and specialists are being consulted right now to get a clear idea on his availability.

Dhawan didn't take the field due to the during the clash against and Ravindra Jadeja fielded in his place for the entire 50 overs. He underwent scans here in which the fracture came to light.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)