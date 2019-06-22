Dhruv Mohite leads 1-2 for VW Motorsport in ITC race

Kolhapur's Dhruv led a 1-2 grandstand finish for as he scored a commanding win in the premium Indian Touring Cars class in the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2019 at the here Saturday.

The schedule was cut short due to heavy showers that led to cancellation of Formula LGB 1300 races just after Bengaluru based Race Concepts team made a clean sweep in the Super Stock race with Rithvik Thomas, Prateek Benya and R Rajashekar finishing in that order.'



Mohite, 21, who graduated from and winner of the Ameo Cup last year, marked his debut in the ITC category in the Vento with a comfortable start-to-finish win ahead of team-mate Karthik Tharani, while veteran (Race Concepts) completed the podium.

While Mohite, starting from pole position, was quick off the blocks at the start of the 15 lap race, Balu, from second position, dropped two positions as he missed a gear when the lights went out.

But the racer gathered himself to move into third after a couple of laps, easing past Dodhiwala.

Thereafter, Mohite, Tharani and Balu nursed their track positions to finish in that order.

"This is my first season in the ITC and I am happy to win my debut race. I had a good start and after opening up a good lead, I held my position as I had a team-mate (Tharani) behind me, rather than a competitor, said Mohite.

Earlier, Hyderabad's chalked up a fluent lights-to-flag victory after starting from pole in the Ameo Class race, holding off (Delhi) and

The race was run in tricky conditions.

A wet and slippery track following a drizzle besides strong winds, were not ideal for racing on slick tyres, but Jhabakh handled the situation with aplomb.

Behind him, Sahil, having started fourth on the grid, fought his way to second spot, pipping Bandyopadhyay.

Bangladesh's topped the Junior category ahead of Nashik's and Bengaluru's Chetan Surineni.

The results (Provisional all 15 laps unless mentioned):



Indian Touring Cars (Race 1): 1. Dhruv (VW Motorsport) (17mins, 20.105secs); 2. Karthik Tharani (VW Motorsport) (17:27.062); 3. (Race Concepts) (17:44. 280).

Volkswagen Ameo Class (Race 1): 1. (Hyderabad) (17:48.937); 2. (Delhi) (17:52. 579); 3. (17:55.182).

Junior: 1. (Bangladesh) (18:14.077); 2. Viraj Jairaj Jhala (Nashik) (18:15.882); 3. (Bengaluru) (18:04.139, 14 laps).

Super Stock (Race 1): 1. Rithvik Thomas (Race Concepts) (22:21.408); 2. Prateek Benya (Race Concepts) (22:23.462); 3. R Rajashekar (Race Concepts) (22:24.390).

