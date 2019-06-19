City set for 4-wheeler races, 59 entrants in fray

The eagerly-awaited MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2019 will resume at the here on June 21 in a new format, following a rejig of regulations designed to make racing more competitive and exciting than ever before.

The weekend card will see 59 entrants from across India, competing in 11 races.

In a significant development, the Ameo Cup has received the status of National Championship and rechristened as the Ameo Class.

The eventual winners (Pro and Rookie categories) after four rounds and 10 races, spread across four race weekends, will be declared National champions.

had launched their one-make series in 2010 through before progressing to the Vento and now the Ameo.

Apart from the Ameo Class races, the weekend will witness competitions in the popular and premium Indian Touring Cars (ITC), Super Stock and the entry-level Formula LGB 1300,which has attracted the most number of entries of 19 young aspirants.

"At the outset, MMSC would like to acknowledge and appreciate MRFs unstinted commitment and active involvement in the National Championship, be it two-wheeler or four-wheeler races.

In fact, have been the backbone of motor sport in due to the support they have extended and continue to do so, for all formats of the sport, MMSC (Madrs Motor Club) of the meet said in a release here Wednesday.

With MRFs support, MMSC has been able to take racing a notch higher with every season.

This year, we welcome into our National Championship by way of the Ameo Class which we expect to be as competitive as before when it was called the Ameo Cup," he said.

For the Super Stock and the Formula LGB 1300 categories, this weekends outing will be Round 2 after the season-opener in February at MMRT, Chennai, when they were run on the same card as the Challenge international series, while the other classes join the National Championship.

There will be three races each for the ITC, Ameo Class and Formula LGB categories and two in the Super Stock class.

The weekend action commences on Friday, which is entirely devoted to Free Practice sessions, while qualifying and five races are scheduled for Saturday, followed by six more races on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)