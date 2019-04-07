'Speed-breaker didi' applied brakes on many central schemes: Modi on Mamata

In a scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said Sunday "speed-breaker Didi" has applied brakes on several central schemes, denying people of the benefits available in other parts of the country.

Addressing a rally at Rash Mela ground in Cooch Behar, he alleged that Banerjee has let loose goons in the state, dashing the hopes of people.

" has maligned Bengal with Saradha Scam, scam and Narada scam. I want to promise you all that this Chowkidar (Modi) will seek answers for each and every paisa looted," he said.

Noting that a venue with limited space was allotted for today's rally, Modi said, " tried her best to stop people from attending the rally in large numbers. How does she expect to win the with such childish antics."



"The way Mamata expressed her anger against only shows how perplexed she is. is fast losing her political ground in Bengal," the PM said.

Banerjee had expressed her displeasure when the announced seven-phase polls in

Modi also charged Banerjee with protecting illegal immigrants to secure her

"Didi has betrayed the Centre by giving protection to the intruders. This chowkidar has brought NRC and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to drive out infiltrators. But Didi with her 'Mahamilawati' (opposition alliance) colleagues are trying to stop the government from pursuing them," he said.

Sharing his plans for the development of the country, Modi said, phone calls will soon become free in the country and the charges for Internet will be the least in the world.

"Every poor has a and a debit card. Women have easy access to What seemed impossible a few years ago has been made possible by the Modi government," he added.

in will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19.