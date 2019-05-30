T'gana Cong leaders hold fast urging Rahul not to resign

Pradesh Committee (TPCC) and former V observed a day-long fast here Thursday, urging to continue as

The fast was held in the premises of Gandhi Bhavan, headquarters in

Speaking at the end of the fast, TPCC and MP-elect N Uttam said the party needed the leadership of Gandhi at this crucial juncture.

"...The well-wishers and sympathisers of party would be about one crore in Through this fast, all of us are making only one appeal, in one voice, to Rahul Gandhi ji. Your leadership is needed to the country and party at this crucial juncture," Reddy told the gathering.

Though it was a fact that Congress lost in the Lok Sabha polls, there were many reasons for it, he said.

The TPCC alleged BJP and won the elections by taking up nationalism as their agenda and not talking about issues of employment, agriculture and economy.

Amid reports that Gandhi is insisting on stepping down from his post in the wake of Congress' rout in the polls, the TPCC has been requesting him for the past few days, to continue to lead the party.

The activists of NSUI, students wing of the party, held a demonstration Wednesday, urging Gandhi to continue in the post.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)