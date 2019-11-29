JUST IN
Dilip Buildcon bags Bundelkhand Expressway Project worth Rs 1,362 cr in UP

The project which is 45.28 km in length is to be completed in three years, the filing said.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Highway developer Dilip Buildcon on Friday said it has bagged a road project worth Rs 1,362.06 crore in Uttar Pradesh.

"The company has received the letter of acceptance (LoA)...from Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) for EPC project in the state," Dilip Buildcon said in a filing to BSE.

The project entails the development of Bundelkhand Expressway Project (Package-VI) from Bakhariya to Kudrail Access Controlled (Greenfield) Expressway Project in Uttar Pradesh on (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) basis.

The shares of the company were trading at Rs 415.60, up 4.91 per cent on BSE in morning trade.
First Published: Fri, November 29 2019. 10:40 IST

