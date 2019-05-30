21 nations take part in regional evacuation drill in Cyprus

Cyprus' says 21 are taking part in a drill organised by the island nation that involves the possible evacuation of civilians from Middle Eastern nations.

said during the drill's final phase Thursday that given its proximity to the Middle East, has an important role to play as a regional "safe transfer hub."



Taking part were warships and aircraft from including the US, France, Israel, the UK and The drill involved various rescue operation scenarios during the transport of civilians to a Cypriot port.

Christodoulides said the growing number of participating in the annual exercise is indicative of the international recognition of its value.

In 2006, was used as a 'safe haven' to evacuate nearly 60,000 civilians from

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)