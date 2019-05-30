21 nations take part in regional evacuation drill in Cyprus

JUST IN
Malaysia PM says global garbage trade 'grossly unfair'

AP  |  Nicosia 

Cyprus' foreign minister says 21 countries are taking part in a drill organised by the east Mediterranean island nation that involves the possible evacuation of civilians from Middle Eastern nations.

Nikos Christodoulides said during the drill's final phase Thursday that given its proximity to the Middle East, Cyprus has an important role to play as a regional "safe transfer hub."

Taking part were warships and aircraft from countries including the US, France, Israel, the UK and Germany. The drill involved various rescue operation scenarios during the transport of civilians to a Cypriot port.

Christodoulides said the growing number of countries participating in the annual exercise is indicative of the international recognition of its value.

In 2006, Cyprus was used as a 'safe haven' to evacuate nearly 60,000 civilians from Lebanon.

First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 21:50 IST

