Malaysia PM says global garbage trade 'grossly unfair'

The practice of advanced countries such as the U.S., and sending their non-recyclable waste to poorer countries is "grossly unfair" and should stop, Malaysian said Thursday.

Mahathir comments during a visit to on came days after his government announced plans to return thousands of tons of imported plastic waste back to where it came from.

"It is grossly unfair for rich countries to send their waste to poor countries simply because poor countries have no choice and maybe it contributes a little to their economy," Mahathir said at a conference. "We don't need your waste because our own waste is enough to give us problems."



banned the import of plastic waste last year, leading several Southeast Asian nations to become new targets.

Japan, a of plastic waste, used to export 1.5 million tons per year, mostly to It now ships some to other countries, including Malaysia, while the government and industry seek ways of dealing with the problem at home. Minister has said he will look into any illegal shipments.

In the Philippines, a cargo ship arrived in a northern port on Thursday to pick up and return 69 containers of garbage to Officials say the trash was shipped illegally to the in 2013-2014.

"You give us the waste then you are going to have us insist that we pollute the by getting rid of the waste," Mahathir said. "But please remember that when you pollute one part of the world you pollute the rest of the world also.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)