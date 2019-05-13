Kashmiri Pandits stage protest in Jammu over vandalism of apple orchard in valley

A group of Pandits staged a protest here on Monday alleging that an apple orchard owned by a member of the community was vandalised by miscreants in South

The protesters alleged that the incident was aimed at creating a sense of insecurity among the minority community in and demanded arrest of the culprits.

"I came to Jammu last week from Two days ago, I received a call from the people in the valley that my apple orchard at Akura village of district has been vandalised during the night," Ajay Raina, the owner of the orchard, told reporters here.

Police have registered a case and taken up investigation, officials said.

All State Pandit Conference (ASKPC) T K Bhat said, "We want the culprits to be arrested and punished severely."



All (APMCC) demanded a high-level probe and compensation for the orchard owner.

