JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Scientists to visit Mizoram to study outbreak of FAW: Minister

"Decisive" policies and reforms must for Pakistan's economic stability: IMF
Business Standard

Kashmiri Pandits stage protest in Jammu over vandalism of apple orchard in valley

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

A group of Kashmiri Pandits staged a protest here on Monday alleging that an apple orchard owned by a member of the community was vandalised by miscreants in South Kashmir.

The protesters alleged that the incident was aimed at creating a sense of insecurity among the minority community in Kashmir and demanded arrest of the culprits.

"I came to Jammu last week from Kashmir. Two days ago, I received a call from the people in the valley that my apple orchard at Akura village of Anantnag district has been vandalised during the night," Ajay Raina, the owner of the orchard, told reporters here.

Police have registered a case and taken up investigation, officials said.

All State Kashmiri Pandit Conference (ASKPC) general secretary T K Bhat said, "We want the culprits to be arrested and punished severely."

All Party Migrant Coordination Committee (APMCC) chairman Vinood Pandita demanded a high-level probe and compensation for the orchard owner.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 17:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU