AIADMK finalises LS poll deal with DMDK, allots 4 seats

The ruling AIADMK Sunday inked an electoral pact with led by Vijayakanth, allotting four Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, ending protracted negotiations.

An agreement was signed between the top leadership of the two parties here in the presence of Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O and and and his wife

Talking to reporters, Panneerselvam, the of the rulling party, said it was a committed alliance.

pledged her party's support to the AIADMK in the bypolls to 18 assembly seats and local body elections, expected in May.

AIADMK has already finalised seat sharing with BJP and PMK and a few smaller outfits for the Lok Sabha elections.

It has alloted seven seats to PMK, five to the BJP in the state and the lone Puducherry seat to AINRC.

