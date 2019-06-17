JUST IN
Doctors' strike hits medical services in U'khand too

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Medical services were hit across Uttarakhand Monday as doctors throughout the state struck work in solidarity with the striking doctors in West Bengal.

OPDs remained closed at both private and government hospitals throughout the state in response to the strike call by the Indian Medical Association, IMA state president DD Choudhury said.

Emergency services, however, were kept out of the ambit of the strike which will go on till 6 am Tuesday, he said.

OPDs remained closed at all hospitals in the state including Doon Medical College and Hospital, Coronation Hospital, AIIMS, Rishikesh and Rishikesh Government Hospital.

Though the OPDs remained closed at AIIMS, Rishikesh, emergency services at the facility remained unaffected, its PRO Harish Thapaliyal said.

Doctors at Rishikesh government hospital too struck work from 8 am to 10 am in the morning as a token of protest against the assault on doctors at NRS, Kolkata, IMA secretary (Rishikesh) US Kharola said.

