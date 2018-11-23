Dolce & Gabbana say sorry, in Chinese, after race row

The founders of house & Gabbana apologised to Chinese customers on Friday as a row over racially offensive posts snowballed, with its products pulled from lucrative Chinese

In an attempt to salvage their reputation in the world's most important luxury market, and capped a 1 minute 30-second mea culpa by saying "sorry" in Mandarin in a video posted on a Chinese

"Our families always taught us to respect different cultures across the world and because of this we want to ask for your forgiveness if we have made mistakes in interpreting yours," said in Italian.

"We want to say sorry to all Chinese across the world, of which there are many, and we are taking this apology and message very seriously," Gabbana added.

The Chinese-subtitled video -- the company's second apology this week over the row -- was posted on Weibo, the popular Chinese Twitter-like where they have close to one million followers.

The controversy marks the latest backpedalling by a foreign company for offending Chinese consumers or authorities.

Earlier this year, German automaker Mercedes-Benz apologised for "hurting the feelings" of people in after its account quoted Tibetan the Dalai Lama, seen as a separatist by The foreign ministry welcomed the apology.

Under pressure from Beijing, a growing number of international airlines and companies have edited their websites to refer to the self-ruling democratic island of as "Taiwan, China" or "Chinese Taipei".

Marriott's website in was shut down by the authorities for a week earlier this year after a customer questionnaire listed Taiwan, and Hong Kong as separate countries, prompting the hotel chain to apologise and change the wording.

had already issued a written apology on earlier this week after the scandal prompted Chinese celebrities to boycott a show in Shanghai, which the company then cancelled.

The controversy arose after the brand posted short clips on showing a Chinese woman eating pizza, spaghetti and a cannoli with chopsticks that some deemed culturally insensitive.

But it escalated after screenshots circulated of an user's alleged chat with the famously volatile Gabbana, who used five smiling poo emojis to describe and launched insults at the country and its people.

The company said its account and that of had been hacked and that its legal office was investigating the matter.

Despite the earlier apology, the house's products disappeared from multiple Chinese

A of said they have removed all Dolce & Gabbana products after the incident.

The brands also could not be searched on Taobao and The two companies did not respond to requests for comment.

A protestor on Thursday targeted the Dolce & in Shanghai, plastering the storefront with the alleged screenshots of Gabbana's conversation.

"Improper comments that insult China from the so-called famous of an internationally famous brand have really ruined our mood," said protestor Edward Gu, who claims to work for a modelling and talent agency.

Referring to the cancelled show, he said many models, manufacturers and publicists from around the world worked hard on it but it was now a "wasted effort".

Chinese were unconvinced by the latest apology, with the video garnering over 100,000 comments some three hours after it was posted.

"They're bowing their precious heads to the renminbi (yuan) then," one user commented on the apology post.

