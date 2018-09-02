Don't believe I have 'made it', says Mathhew McConaughey

Mathhew McConaughey says he does not believe he has 'made it' in Hollywood.

The 48-year-old actor, who has hits such as "Dallas Buyers Club", "Interstellar" and "The Wolf of Wall Street", among others to his credit, said he does not take his successes and failures seriously.

"I don't believe that, 'Ah, I'm I'm 48, I've got a family, I've got a wife, I've got three kids, everyone's healthy right now, I've got a career, I've won an Oscar'. It's not like, 'Oh, I did it'," McConaughey told BW magazine.

"There's chapters of success and failures but there's not a spot where you get to take a deep breath and go - 'I've finally made it'. Then you become stagnant. That's not as fun," he added.

The actor, who shot to fame after featuring in 1993 hit "Dazed and Confused", went on to win a Best for his performance as AIDS patient in "Dallas Buyers Club".

