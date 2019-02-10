Don't have hope on BJP to solve Goa mining impasse: GMPF

A day after said his party would try its best to find a solution to the impasse in Goa, an organisation comprising those dependent on the sector Sunday said they did not have much hope from the ruling party.

Shah made his one-line mention of the state's woes while addressing BJP workers at 'Atal Booth Karyakarta Sammelan' here on Saturday.

"We will make all possible efforts to resume which has stopped in Goa," Shah had said Saturday.

The mining sector in the state came to a standstill in March last year after a order quashed 88 leases and banned the extraction of iron ore.

Reacting to the BJP chief's statement, of the Mining People's Front said, "We don't have much hope from BJP now after Amit Shah's action of dodging the mining issue during his visit (on Saturday)."



"The way addressed the issue in only one sentence clearly indicates they are not serious about such a major problem," Gaonkar told

He said the GMPF had called for a public meeting in Usgao village in north on February 14 to decide on the future course of action for the mining sector's resumption.

A shutdown would also be observed by the GMPF in the mining belt on February 28, added.

Bicholim, Quepem, Sanguem and Dharbandora talukas comprise the mining belt in the state.

