'Don't panic' Root tells England after Pakistan defeat

urged England to after a surprise 14-run defeat by at on Monday checked their progress at

Both Root and scored hundreds but still managed to end a run of 11 straight losses in completed one-day internationals -- including a 4-0 series defeat by England -- with a well-deserved win.

But with all 10 teams playing each other in the round-robin group stage, one defeat is by no means the end of England's latest bid to win the men's for the first time.

Root now expects England, the world's top-ranked ODI side, to bounce back strongly against in on Saturday.

"The most important thing now for us as a group is not to panic," he told reporters.

- 'Don't make mistakes twice' -



===============================



"We know what works for us as a formula, and as a team, but other sides are allowed to play well and we've got to make sure we learn quickly and bounce back at

"The temptation is to get a little bit tense, but one of our great strengths as a side is sticking to the way we go about things and be as smart as possible.

"And the beauty of this format is I do believe the best four teams over the tournament will qualify for the semi-finals and we've got to make sure we play some good in our remaining games."



The insisted: "One thing this side doesn't do very often is to make the same mistake twice and I'm sure the guys will make sure it's a very different performance against "



Pakistan's 348 for eight -- in marked contrast to a total of 105 all against the in their tournament opener -- left England needing a new record for the highest successful run-chase if they were to win on Monday.

They lost early wickets, however, on the way to 118 for four before Root (107) and Buttler (103) gave them hope with a partnership of 130.

England, however, were ultimately made to pay for an unusually sloppy display in the field.

was dropped by on 14 -- a sitter of a chance at mid-off -- before top-scoring for with 84 while England gave away runs with several overthrows and mis-fields.

It was all so different from England's fine fielding effort during a 104-run thrashing of in last week's first match of this World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)