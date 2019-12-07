Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital plans Rs 300 cr expansion across country in 5 yrs

Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital will add 50 to 75 hospitals to its network in another three to five years thereby taking the total number of branches to over 150, a top official said on Saturday.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of opening its 88th branch here, chief executive officer (CEO) of the hospital Dr Adil Agarwal said the major focus would be on metro cities besides tier-2 and tier-3 towns.

About Rs 300 crore would be invested for the expansion which include the nearby towns of Coimbatore like Pollachi, Mettupalayam and also Udumalpet, he said.

The group recently raised Rs 270-crore investment from Temasek, a global investment company headquartered in Singapore, to be used to expand its geographical footprint in India, he said.

Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani inaugurated the hospital and urged the group to provide treatment to the poor by giving concession as the group has 35 hospitals in the state.

Over 250 people pledged to donate their eyes on the occasion.