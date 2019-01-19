Missing Teenage girl's body found buried in plantation

-
A 15-year-old girl, reported missing from her home near here since Thursday, was allegedly killed by a man when she resisted his attempt to rape her, police said Saturday.
Her body, buried in a banana plantation behind a hollow brick unit at Areeparambu near Manarcad, has been recovered, they said.
Ajesh, 40, a friend of the girls father, has been arrested in this connection, police said.
He is from a place called Maalam in the district.
Police found that Ajesh, who was employed as a driver at the hollow bricks unit, had contacted her over phone.
He had allegedly lured the girl and taken her to the unit in his lorry on Thursday, police added.
