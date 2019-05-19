Driver of Punjab-bound truck held with 69 kg of poppy straw in J-K's Udhampur

A truck has been arrested with 69 kg of poppy straw in district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Sunday.

On late Saturday night, a Punjab-bound truck was intercepted on Jammu-Srinagar national highway and its Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Haryana, was arrested after poppy straw was recovered from the vehicle, they said.

A case has been registered against Kumar under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)